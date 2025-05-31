Iowa State Transfer Guard Shows She's Locked In for Breakout Season
Jada Williams is all in this summer as she prepares for her first season with the Iowa State Cyclones. After transferring from Arizona, the standout point guard is making it clear she’s ready to lead in Ames. A recent training video shared by Grind House Basketball offered fans a behind-the-scenes look at her intense offseason regimen.
"Locked in this summer with Jada Williams @cbg.jada24 — working on mastering the change of pace and speed🔁⚡️," wrote Marcus Walker, director of the Kansas City-based player development group. The clip shows Williams drilling tempo control and decision-making skills that Walker says are crucial for elevating her playmaking.
"The goal: not just creating for herself, but making the game easier for everyone around her.🧠🏀 Learning how to shift gears and control tempo is slowing the game down for her — and when that happens, she's going to make the right play every single time," Walker wrote about Williams.
Williams arrives at Iowa State as one of the most experienced and accomplished guards in the country. A 2023 McDonald’s All-American and former five-star recruit, she spent two seasons starting at Arizona, where she led the Wildcats in scoring last season with 12.7 points per game and improved her numbers across the board as a sophomore.
Her ability to produce under pressure is well-documented. She tallied 23 double-digit scoring efforts in 2024-25, including a standout 23-point game against then-No. 3 Stanford. Now, she joins an Iowa State program looking to leap the Big 12, and head coach Bill Fennelly believes Williams is the perfect addition.
"Jada's passion for the game, combined with an outstanding skill set fits our team perfectly," said Fennelly about Williams.
With her leadership, elite talent, and sharpened offseason focus, Jada Williams is poised to be a difference-maker for the Cyclones this upcoming season. From Arizona to Ames, she’s bringing the grind with her, and Iowa State fans should be excited.