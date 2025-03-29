Iowa State transfer portal: One coming in, another going out for Cyclones
At this rate, the Iowa State men are not going to have enough to play even 3-on-3 during the offseason. On Friday, they added one player through the transfer portal, but saw another enter from the 2024-25 roster.
Mason Williams of Eastern Washington announced plans to sign with the Cyclones for the coming season. Meanwhile, freshman Nojus Indrusaitis entered his name into the transfer portal.
Williams brings an interesting dynamic to the team, as the 6-foot-5 combo guard posted 14 points per game last year. He is also a career 37 percent shooter from the 3-point line and has made 85 percent of his free throws.
A Seattle native, Williams concluded his sophomore season by playing in 27 games while making 22 starts. He sank 39 three-pointers and also had 86 rebounds with 65 assists, 33 steals and 12 blocks.
As a freshman, Williams played in 17 games, scoring 65 points with 20 assists, 14 rebounds and 15 made triples. In his career, he is 87 of 103 from the charity stripe.
The 6-5 Indrusaitis was a consensus four-star recruit for TJ Otzelberger, making him the seventh highest-ranked signee in the modern era. He was the New Hampshire Gatorade Player of the Year, but saw action in just 15 games this past season and averaged 2.1 points.
Where does Mason Williams fit in with Iowa State?
Williams will be a perfect replacement for those that are leaving the program, presenting not only excellent size, but an ability to knock down the 3-ball. Add in his strong skills at the free throw line, and Williams should be in line for upwards of 30 minutes a night as long as he can play defense.