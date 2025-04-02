Iowa State women land key transfer portal guard in Jada Williams
Jada Williams enjoyed her visit to Ames and tour of the Iowa State campus so much that she is returning to the Midwest. Williams, a sophomore at Arizona, committed to the Cyclones through the transfer portal on Wednesday.
A native of Kansas City, Williams was named to the 2024 Pac-12 all-freshman team two years ago. She started all 30 games for the Wildcats this past season, finishing with the second-highest free throw percentage in the Big 12 Conference.
Williams led Arizona in total minutes, averaging 30.5 per game, and assists with 87 total. She was a 2023 McDonald’s All-American and helped the United States capture gold at the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup and 2021 FIBA Americas U16 Championship.
The 5-foot-8 guard posted 12.7 points per game with 3.5 rebounds this past season after averaging 9.5 points, 2.4 assists and two rebounds as a freshman. Williams scored in double figures in the last five games and 23 times this past year.
Williams scored 25 in a loss to Utah on the road and went for 24 in a victory over Weber State, sinking four 3-pointers in that game. She had 17 in 34 minutes with four rebounds and four assists vs. the Cyclones in January.
What does the addition of Jada Williams mean for Iowa State?
Williams gives the Cyclones another scorer who can not only shoot from the outside, but penetrate. That will open up the floor for Audi Crooks, Addy Brown and company to thrive while also helping Brown handle point guard duties.
Williams is also a player who can go without needing a break, as she played in over 30 minutes in three of the last four games.