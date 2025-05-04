Iowa State women’s basketball completes roster with final transfer addition
The women’s roster for Iowa State basketball is once again complete heading into the 2025-26 season. Wofford transfer Evangelia Paulk has committed to the Cyclones, according to On3 Sports.
Paulk, the Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year this past season, will have two years left to play at Iowa State.
Last year with the Terriers, Paulk averaged 12.8 points with 8.4 rebounds and two assists per game. The 6-foot forward from Asheville, North Carolina knocked down 42 three-pointers and was also a 77 percent shooter from the free throw line.
Paulk posted solid numbers as a freshman for Wofford, averaging 8.5 points with almost seven rebounds a game.
Where Paulk could really make a difference is by creating turnovers. She recorded 95 steals last year and 46 the season before, averaging 2.4 per game.
In a game vs. Samford last season, Paulk made school history. She recorded the second triple-double ever by a Wofford women’s player, scoring 17 points with 10 rebounds and 10 steals.