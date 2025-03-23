Joshua Jefferson made NCAA Tournament history with impressive stat line
Iowa State standout became first player in NCAA Tournament history to do what he did in first round
Joshua Jefferson is as versatile of a big man as there is in college basketball.
Just how versatile? Glad you asked.
In a win for Iowa State over Lipscomb in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament, Jefferson did something no other player has done before in the event.
Jefferson became the first player to ever record a stat line that included 10 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, three steals and two blocked shots in a single game.
On the year, Jefferson averages 13 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and just under a block per game. The 6-foot-9 junior from Las Vegas had 12 games this season where he had at least one steal, block, assist and rebound.
Iowa State takes on Ole Miss Sunday night for a spot in the Sweet 16.
