Joshua Jefferson takes page out of major-motion picture to clear up his future
Iowa State star Joshua Jefferson cleared up rumors about his future Tuesday by taking a page from the major-motion picture film, “Batman: The Dark Knight.”
Over the weekend, rumors of Jefferson entering the transfer portal sparked and caught like a wildfire on social media. The Las Vegas native recently completed his junior season, averaging 13 points, 7.4 rebounds and three assists per game.
Jefferson, posting a clip from the film involving Heath Ledger’s Joker character, wrote “Block out the noise.” The video also features highlights of his season with the Cyclones.
After two seasons with Saint Mary’s, Jefferson joined Iowa State prior to the start of last season. He was coming off a sophomore season in which he averaged 10.2 points and 6.5 rebounds a game.
Jefferson shot a career-high 52 percent from the field this past season, adding 18 three-pointers. He also set career-highs with 259 rebounds, 109 steals, 74 steals and 26 blocked shots.
Keeping Jefferson gives the Cyclones a solid nucleus to add some key transfers into for TJ Otzelberger.