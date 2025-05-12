Keshon Gilbert, Curtis Jones shine during NBA G League Elite Camp
Ahead of the NBA Draft, former Iowa State stars Keshon Gilbert and Curtis Jones took part in the NBA G League Elite Camp.
Gilbert scored 16 points with four rebounds and three made 3-pointers in helping his team pick up a victory over Jones and his squad, 101-63. Jones scored 13 points to lead his team, which included Caleb Love.
The NBA G League Elite Camp is part of the pre-draft process featuring four teams who compete over several days in Chicago from the Wintrust Arena. The top players earn invites to the NBA Draft Combine.
The NBA Draft is scheduled for May 25-26 in Brooklyn.
In a previous game, Gilbert had four rebounds with three assists.
