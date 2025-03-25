Iowa State Cyclones

Latest transfer portal: Iowa State loses starter, two others

Dishon Jackson enters transfer portal after starting for Iowa State this past season

Dana Becker

Dishon Jackson has announced he will enter the transfer portal after starting for Iowa State this past season.
It will be one-and-done for Dishon Jackson at Iowa State, as the starter announced plans to enter the transfer portal. Jackson was one of four Cyclones to do so on Monday, the first day that the portal opened.

Jackson, JT Rock, Kayden Fish and Demarion Watson all placed their names in the transfer portal according to various sources. 

The biggest name of the four is Jackson, as he averaged just over 20 minutes per game this past season while scoring 8.5 points and five rebounds. Iowa State was the third team for Jackson, who started his collegiate career at Washington State before landing at Charlotte.

Jackson could have returned to the program along with seniors-to-be Joshua Jefferson and Tamin Lipsey. All three were on the floor as the Cyclones lost to Ole Miss in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. 

Watson, a junior from Minnesota, played in several games but averaged just two points and two rebounds in nine minutes per game. 

Rock and Fish were both redshirt freshmen who join Omaha Biliew from the 2023 recruiting class to leave the program. Rock was just the eighth 7-footer to join Iowa State while Fish played in nine games this past season.

