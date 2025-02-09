MIlan the Great returns and all is back to normal for Iowa State
Milan Momcilovic was obviously the missing piece these last few weeks for Iowa State.
The 6-foot-8 sophomore from Wisconsin had not played since a January overtime win over Texas Tech. He returned on Saturday with a 14-point performance in 22 minutes of play as the Cyclones snapped their three-game losing skid with a convincing 82-52 win over TCU.
It looked like the Iowa State team we saw back in December and January, clicking on all cylinders and scoring at will. Momcilovic knocked down four of the nine 3-pointers made, spreading the defense out and allowing Joshua Jefferson and Dishon Jackson to combine for 27.
His return also allowed TJ Otzelberger to move Curtis Jones back to his sixth-man role, which he was the leading candidate to win before being shifted into the starting five. Jones had struggled in recent games, shooting 27, 26 and nine percent from the field.
Jones was back to his normal self, shooting 64 percent with 24 points including five 3-pointers.
With momentum back in the corner of Iowa State, the Cyclones have a chance to move back up the rankings with winnable games against UCF, Cincinnati and Colorado before taking on Houston Feb. 22 on the road. A rematch with Arizona is set for early March with the Big 12 Conference Tournament shortly after.