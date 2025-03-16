Iowa State Cyclones

NCAA Tournament Selection Sunday live updates: Tracking Iowa State’s seed, bracket

The Cyclones are slotted in as a higher seed in most bracketology predictions for 2025 NCAA Tournament

Dana Becker

TJ Otzelberger and Iowa State await where they will go for the NCAA Tournament.
TJ Otzelberger and Iowa State await where they will go for the NCAA Tournament. / Kelsey Kremer/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

March Madness is officially here.

Well, at least in a few hours when the annual NCAA Tournament Selection Show begins live on CBS at 5 p.m. CT. Along with airing on CBS, the show will stream live on Paramount+ and March Madness Live.

That is when Iowa State will find out is official seed for the tournament along with where they will play. Some have the Cyclones as a No. 3 seed, with ESPN shipping them to the East region.

Others, like CBS Sports and Jerry Palm, see Iowa State receiving a No. 4 seed in the East.

The Big 12 is expected to be well represented, with Houston, Texas Tech, BYU, Kansas, Baylor and West Virginia joining Iowa State in the field. 

Selection Sunday live updates

The Cyclones have been off since a loss to BYU in the Big 12 Conference Tournament last week. Injuries hurt Iowa State’s chances of defending its league title, as both Tamin Lipsey and Keshon Gilbert missed the game. 

We will have live updates on Iowa State’s seed and a complete breakdown of the 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket beginning here at 5 p.m. CT.

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

Home/Basketball