NCAA Tournament Selection Sunday live updates: Tracking Iowa State’s seed, bracket
March Madness is officially here.
Well, at least in a few hours when the annual NCAA Tournament Selection Show begins live on CBS at 5 p.m. CT. Along with airing on CBS, the show will stream live on Paramount+ and March Madness Live.
That is when Iowa State will find out is official seed for the tournament along with where they will play. Some have the Cyclones as a No. 3 seed, with ESPN shipping them to the East region.
Others, like CBS Sports and Jerry Palm, see Iowa State receiving a No. 4 seed in the East.
The Big 12 is expected to be well represented, with Houston, Texas Tech, BYU, Kansas, Baylor and West Virginia joining Iowa State in the field.
Selection Sunday live updates
The Cyclones have been off since a loss to BYU in the Big 12 Conference Tournament last week. Injuries hurt Iowa State’s chances of defending its league title, as both Tamin Lipsey and Keshon Gilbert missed the game.
We will have live updates on Iowa State’s seed and a complete breakdown of the 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket beginning here at 5 p.m. CT.