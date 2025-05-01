Newest Iowa State basketball player is ‘an explosive athlete’
The fourth transfer to Iowa State’s men’s basketball team for the 2025-26 season brings plenty of athleticism to the court. Dominick Nelson shined for Utah Valley last year, earning WAC Player of the Year honors.
Nelson, who will have one season remaining, is a 6-foot-5 guard from Miami. He joins Eric Mulder, Mason Williams and Blake Buchanan from the transfer portal for the Cyclones.
“An explosive athlete, Dominick can get to the rim and draw a ton of fouls,” Iowa State head coach TJ Otzelberger said. “He has good length and is a great rebounder on both ends of the floor from the guard position, while he excels in transition. Dominick is a high-character individual who has a great work ethic.”
Before his season at Utah Valley, Nelson played two years at Polk State College out of Florida. He showed his ability to perform at the Div. I level with the Wolverines, posting 14.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and nearly two assists per game.
Nelson scored in double figures 27 times over the course of the 34-game season, including hitting 25 three different times. He also scored 22 at Stanford and had eight other games of at least 20 points scored.