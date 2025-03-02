No. 9 Iowa State avenges loss, trounces Arizona inside Hilton
The ninth-ranked Iowa State men had no trouble with No. 22 Arizona this time around, evening the season series with an 84-67 victory Saturday night inside Hilton Coliseum in Ames.
Milan Momcilovic led five players in double figures with 17 points, sinking four 3-pointers for the Cyclones (22-7, 12-6). The win kept them in the hunt to finish as high as second in the Big 12 Conference standings.
Tamin Lipsey had 15 points with eight assists, going 4 of 6 from the field, 5-for-5 at the free throw line and burying two triples. Nate Heise and Curtis Jones each scored 12, with Brandton Chatfield adding 10.
Heise, Jones and Chatfield comprised the bench for Iowa State, adding 15 rebounds and three steals. As a team, Iowa State was 11 of 21 from the 3-point line and shot 50 percent from the field.
Arizona, who knocked off the Cyclones in overtime earlier this year, were led by Jaden Bradley’s 18 points.
Iowa State has two games left, as they host No. 25 BYU on Tuesday before finishing the season at Kansas State next Saturday.