49ers' Brock Purdy Receives Brutal Ranking Ahead of 2025 Season
San Francisco 49ers quarterback and Iowa State legend Brock Purdy received a brutal ranking ahead of the 2025 season.
Purdy was ranked the 17th best quarterback in the NFL by Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated.
"Purdy, who received a massive contract extension in the offseason, has a ton of questions swirling around him and if things aren’t perfect, then what? Last year, the 49ers struggled to stay healthy with McCaffrey, Kittle, Samuel and Aiyuk missing 27 combined games. Without elite weapons, Purdy threw for 3,864 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. That’s the epitome of average," Verderame wrote.
Purdy struggled at times in the 2024 season, as his weapons were banged up, and the 49ers missed the playoffs, finishing 6-11. However, the blame can't all be on Purdy as he was solid for a team decimated by injuries.
He has carved out a good NFL career after four quality seasons with Iowa State. In his senior season with the Cyclones, Purdy completed 71.7 percent of his passes for 3,188 yards, 19 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.
The 49ers have belief in Purdy as they signed him to a five-year $265 million contract in the offseason. The Iowa State alum will look to have a bounce-back season and prove the doubters wrong.
Read More Iowa State Cyclones Coverage
MORE: Former Iowa State Cyclones Star Treading on Dangerous Ground
MORE: Denver Nuggets Make Intriguing Move With Former Iowa State Standout
MORE: Celtics Looking to Flip Iowa State Alum Georges Niang
MORE: Iowa State Coach Reveals Epic Expectations for Cyclones' Budding Star
MORE: Former Iowa State Cyclones Star Signs With European Team