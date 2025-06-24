Brian Windhorst Drops Power Message About Tyrese Haliburton
ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst dropped a powerful message about Iowa State alum and Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton.
“I know that you didn’t win this game, I know that you are facing a long recovery. But you did win something: You won over millions of new fans, you won over the respect of everybody in this league," Windhorst said.
Haliburton suffered a torn Achilles tendon in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. The star guard was playing through a calf strain that he suffered in Game 5.
Despite the injury and coming up one game short of a championship, Haliburton had an incredible playoff run. He hit four go-ahead or game-tying shots in the playoffs, proving his clutch gene time and time again.
In the postseason, Haliburton averaged 17.3 points per game along with 5.3 rebounds, 8.6 assists, and 1.3 steals. The 25-year-old shot 46.3 percent from the field and 34 percent from behind the arc.
The Iowa State alum came up short of winning his first title and will likely miss the entire 2025-26 season, but Windhorst is right; he won over the fans and the respect of many with this incredible playoff run.
