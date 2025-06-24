Brian Windhorst Drops Power Message About Tyrese Haliburton

Iowa State Cyclones

ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst delivered a powerful message about Iowa State alum Tyrese Haliburton.

Jun 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after suffering an injury during the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst dropped a powerful message about Iowa State alum and Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton.

“I know that you didn’t win this game, I know that you are facing a long recovery. But you did win something: You won over millions of new fans, you won over the respect of everybody in this league," Windhorst said.

Haliburton suffered a torn Achilles tendon in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. The star guard was playing through a calf strain that he suffered in Game 5.

Despite the injury and coming up one game short of a championship, Haliburton had an incredible playoff run. He hit four go-ahead or game-tying shots in the playoffs, proving his clutch gene time and time again.

In the postseason, Haliburton averaged 17.3 points per game along with 5.3 rebounds, 8.6 assists, and 1.3 steals. The 25-year-old shot 46.3 percent from the field and 34 percent from behind the arc.

The Iowa State alum came up short of winning his first title and will likely miss the entire 2025-26 season, but Windhorst is right; he won over the fans and the respect of many with this incredible playoff run.

