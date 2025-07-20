Celtics Looking to Flip Iowa State Alum Georges Niang
In a three-team deal this offseason, the Boston Celtics traded away Kristaps Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks, acquiring Iowa State alum Georges Niang. The Celtics are now exploring the possibility of trading Niang to another team.
“I think the Celtics are still very active in taking trade calls, maybe even making trade calls,” Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer said. “There was some conversation last week between Memphis and Boston about something. We’re still looking to track down more info on that, but rival teams are definitely still under the impression that Boston is looking for deals involving both Anfernee Simons and Georges Niang.”
In the 2024-25 season, Niang appeared in 79 games, averaging 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. He shot 46.1 percent from the field and 40.6 percent from three.
Niang is a solid role player and is in the final year of his deal, earning $8.2 million.
Across four seasons with Iowa State, Niang averaged 16.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. He shot 50 percent from the floor and 37.5 percent from behind the arc.
While the Celtics just acquired Niang, he could be on the move. Regardless of where the Iowa State alum ends up, he should contribute as a solid rotational player.
Read More Iowa State Cyclones Coverage
MORE: Former Iowa State Cyclones Star Signs With European Team
MORE: Detroit Lions RB David Montgomery a Sleeper Trade Candidate?
MORE: Iowa State QB Drops Jarring Statement on Cyclones' Bowl Win
MORE: Former Iowa State Cyclones Star Predicted to be Cut in Ironic Twist
MORE: Former NFL Star Exposes Grim Outlook for Iowa State Legend