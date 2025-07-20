Denver Nuggets Make Intriguing Move With Former Iowa State Standout
The Denver Nuggets have signed Iowa State standout Curtis Jones on a two-way contract. Jones played at a high level in summer league for Denver, averaging 15 points per game along with 4.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He shot 47 percent from behind the arc.
Jones was an impactful player across his two seasons with Iowa State. In his senior season, Jones appeared in 34 games, averaging 17.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.1 steals. He shot 43 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from three.
Jones was named to the All-Big 12 team and won the Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year award. He should be valuable for the Nuggets on a two-way contract.
Denver is a team with championship aspirations, having won the title in 2023. Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets and has established himself as one of the best players in the NBA. One of Jokic's biggest strengths is making his teammates better due to his elite playmaking.
This should help Jones elevate his game and have a smoother transition to the NBA. The Iowa State standout may have gone undrafted, but after a great summer league performance, he is getting a great opportunity with the Nuggets on a two-way contract.
Read More Iowa State Cyclones Coverage
