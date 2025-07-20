Iowa State Cyclones

Denver Nuggets Make Intriguing Move With Former Iowa State Standout

The Denver Nuggets have made a contract decision on Iowa State standout Curtis Jones.

Ben Cooper

Mar 23, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Curtis Jones (5) shoots against Mississippi Rebels guard Dre Davis (14) during the second half in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Mar 23, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Curtis Jones (5) shoots against Mississippi Rebels guard Dre Davis (14) during the second half in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Denver Nuggets have signed Iowa State standout Curtis Jones on a two-way contract. Jones played at a high level in summer league for Denver, averaging 15 points per game along with 4.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He shot 47 percent from behind the arc.

Jones was an impactful player across his two seasons with Iowa State. In his senior season, Jones appeared in 34 games, averaging 17.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.1 steals. He shot 43 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from three.

Jones was named to the All-Big 12 team and won the Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year award. He should be valuable for the Nuggets on a two-way contract.

Denver is a team with championship aspirations, having won the title in 2023. Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets and has established himself as one of the best players in the NBA. One of Jokic's biggest strengths is making his teammates better due to his elite playmaking.

This should help Jones elevate his game and have a smoother transition to the NBA. The Iowa State standout may have gone undrafted, but after a great summer league performance, he is getting a great opportunity with the Nuggets on a two-way contract.

Read More Iowa State Cyclones Coverage

MORE: Iowa State Coach Reveals Epic Expectations for Cyclones' Budding Star

MORE: Celtics Looking to Flip Iowa State Alum Georges Niang

MORE: Former Iowa State Cyclones Star Signs With European Team

MORE: Detroit Lions RB David Montgomery a Sleeper Trade Candidate?

MORE: Iowa State QB Drops Jarring Statement on Cyclones' Bowl Win

Published
Ben Cooper
BEN COOPER

Ben Cooper is a sports journalist. In addition to covering the NFL, college football and college basketball in the On SI Network, he writes for LakersAllDayEveryday and covers key stories around the NBA and NFL for ClutchPoints. Ben began his sports journalism career during high school and plans to become a reporter after graduating from California Lutheran University.

Home/Cyclones in the Pros