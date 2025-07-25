Former Iowa State Standout Receives High Praise Ahead of 2025 Season
As we quickly approach the 2025 NFL season, Iowa State Cyclones' fans will be excited to hear about the progress former Cyclones' standout Will McDonald IV has made this offseason.
When asked about McDonald, Jets' newly-hired head coach Aaron Glenn gave the young talent high praise, stating that added weight will help him as a pass rusher this season.
"Will McDonald came in this year at over 240 lbs, so his ability to set the edge is starting to show up quite a bit," Glenn said to reporters when discussing McDonald. "With that added weight it's gonna be good for him, & it hasn't taken away anything when it comes to him rushing the passer."
After being selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, McDonald showed signs of promise through his rookie season, finishing the year with four sacks and seven quarterback hurries. He would take a dramatic step forward with his increase usage in 2024, as McDonald ended the year with 61 total tackles, 38 quarterback hurries and a team-high 11 sacks.
With Glenn coming in as the head coach for New York, McDonald is now set to become his top EDGE rusher this season. And with his improvements this offseason, the former Iowa State standout could become not only a difference-maker in the passing game, but also as reliable piece against the run.
