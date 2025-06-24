Former Iowa State Star Included in Blockbuster Trade Ahead of NBA Draft
Former Iowa State star Georges Niang is on the move, as he's a part of a blockbuster three-team trade. The Atlanta Hawks are acquiring Kristaps Porzingis and a second-round pick, while the Brooklyn Nets bring in Terance Mann and the 22nd overall pick, and the Boston Celtics acquire Niang and a second-round pick.
This is a major deal, as the NBA offseason continues to be off to a hot start. The Celtics made a blockbuster trade just a day ago, trading away Jrue Holiday in a deal for Anfernee Simons.
Boston has now saved a ton of money and acquired two solid players in Simons and Niang. While Niang won't provide the same production as Porzingis, he is a solid role player.
In the 2024 season, Niang appeared in 79 games, averaging 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. He shot 46.1 percent from the field and 40.6 percent from three.
The 32-year-old is entering the final year of his contract, where he will make $8.2 million.
The former Iowa State star may not be a star, but he could be a productive role player for the Celtics in the 2025 season.
