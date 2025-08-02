Former Iowa State Star Lands Massive Take From NFL Coach
Former Iowa State star and New York Jets running back Breece Hall received a major take from his new head coach, Aaron Glenn.
“You’re gonna see a guy that’s really going to turn it up a notch," Glenn said. “He’s a guy you can split out wide and run a route tree.”
Hall is coming off a solid 2024 season where he rushed for 876 yards and five touchdowns. He also hauled in 57 receptions for 483 yards and three touchdowns.
The 24-year-old running back is ready to prove to Glenn and the new front office regime that he's the running back of the future for New York.
"I wasn't drafted by them, I'm not their guy. I've got to prove it every day. It's always, 'he's got potential,' but I want to be the product," Hall said.
He was incredible across his three seasons at Iowa State. In his junior season with the Cyclones, Hall rushed for 1,464 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also had 36 receptions for 302 yards and three touchdowns.
Hall is entering the final year of his rookie contract, but with his head coach praising him, a productive season would likely end with the Jets locking him up long-term.
