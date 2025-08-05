Former Iowa State Star Receives Major Take From Jets QB
Former Iowa State star and New York Jets running back Breece Hall is entering his fourth season in the NFL and first with Justin Fields as his quarterback. Fields shared his initial thoughts on Hall after joining the Jets.
"When I first got to the Jets, Breece Hall's hands surprised me. I saw a highlight from the Titans game last year, that TD he caught. You can tell which guys have natural hands, [& he does]. He had a number of catches yesterday from the receiver spot, the slot, & coming out of the backfield to catch the ball. He's a great weapon to have & I'm sure we're gonna utilize him in that way," Fields said.
Hall has showcased his talent as a rusher and receiver through his first three seasons with New York. In the 2024 season, he rushed for 876 yards and five touchdowns while hauling in 57 receptions for 483 yards and three touchdowns.
Hall has been impressive going back to his days at Iowa State. In his senior season with the Cyclones, he rushed for 1,464 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also had 36 receptions for 302 yards and three touchdowns.
With the confidence of his new quarterback, Hall is poised for a great season as he enters the final year of his rookie contract.
