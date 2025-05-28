Pacers Make Epic Announcement About Iowa State Legend Tyrese Haliburton
Former Iowa State star Tyrese Haliburton is the first player in the Indiana Pacers franchise history to have multiple playoff triple-doubles.
Haliburton was incredible in the Pacers' Game 4 win over the New York Knicks, finishing with 32 points, 12 rebounds, 15 assists, four steals, and zero turnovers.
His efficiency as a playmaker was crucial in setting the table for his teammates while minimizing mistakes completely.
The 25-year-old guard shot 11-23 from the field and 5-12 from three. Haliburton was aggressive all night long, which was the catalyst for the Pacers' victory.
Haliburton and the Pacers now hold a 3-1 lead as they head back to Madison Square Garden for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday.
Haliburton has led the Pacers on this historic run, and they are just one win away from reaching the NBA Finals.
The floor general has upped his averages in the Conference Finals to 24.3 points, seven rebounds, and 11 assists per game. Haliburton is shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three.
The former Iowa State star continues to impress as he emerges as one of the best young players in the NBA.
