Former Iowa State Superstar Draws Huge Review Early in NFL Training Camp
San Francisco 49ers quarterback and Iowa State superstar Brock Purdy has received a raving review early in NFL training camp.
“Brock Purdy put on a masterclass at 49ers practice today. 13-14 with crisp completions to every part of the field, including a back-foot bomb that perfectly led George Kittle,” David Lombardi wrote.
This is great news after Purdy inked a five-year $265 million extension with the 49ers this offseason. The Iowa State alum has had a remarkable NFL career, progressing from the last pick in the NFL Draft to become a quality starting quarterback.
Purdy put together four solid seasons with Iowa State. In his senior season with the Cyclones, Purdy completed 71.7 percent of his passes for 3,168 yards, 19 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He has progressed even more in the NFL.
In the 2024 season, Purdy completed 65.9 percent of his passes for 3,864 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He also rushed for a career-high 323 yards and five touchdowns. In the 2023 campaign, Purdy led the 49ers to the Super Bowl.
The former Iowa State superstar has put together quite the NFL career thus far. As he enters his fourth season, Purdy is puttung together an impressive training camp and will look to lead San Francisco back to the playoffs this season.
Read More Iowa State Cyclones Coverage
MORE: Former Iowa State Star Georges Niang Gave Head-Turning Analogy For Kristaps Porzingis Trade
MORE: Iowa State HC Matt Campbell Receives Incredible Praise Ahead of 2025 Season
MORE: Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Attempted to Emulate Kobe Bryant After Achilles Injury
MORE: CJ Stroud Speaks Out About His New Promising Iowa State Rookie Wide Receiver Duo
MORE: CFB Analyst Reveals Key Iowa State Cyclones' Game in 2025