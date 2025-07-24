Iowa State Cyclones

Former Iowa State Superstar Draws Huge Review Early in NFL Training Camp

Former Iowa State superstar and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy received a major review in NFL training camp.

Ben Cooper

Jul 23, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) works on passing drills during the first day of training camp at SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

San Francisco 49ers quarterback and Iowa State superstar Brock Purdy has received a raving review early in NFL training camp.

“Brock Purdy put on a masterclass at 49ers practice today. 13-14 with crisp completions to every part of the field, including a back-foot bomb that perfectly led George Kittle,” David Lombardi wrote.

This is great news after Purdy inked a five-year $265 million extension with the 49ers this offseason. The Iowa State alum has had a remarkable NFL career, progressing from the last pick in the NFL Draft to become a quality starting quarterback.

Purdy put together four solid seasons with Iowa State. In his senior season with the Cyclones, Purdy completed 71.7 percent of his passes for 3,168 yards, 19 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He has progressed even more in the NFL.

In the 2024 season, Purdy completed 65.9 percent of his passes for 3,864 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He also rushed for a career-high 323 yards and five touchdowns. In the 2023 campaign, Purdy led the 49ers to the Super Bowl.

The former Iowa State superstar has put together quite the NFL career thus far. As he enters his fourth season, Purdy is puttung together an impressive training camp and will look to lead San Francisco back to the playoffs this season.

