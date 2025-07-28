Former Iowa State Superstar Gets Life-Changing Update on Monday
Former Iowa State superstar and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and his wife, Jenna, announced the birth of their first child, a daughter named Millie Joleen.
This is great news for Purdy as he is putting together a great life on and off the field. Purdy also signed a five-year $265 million extension with the 49ers this offseason.
In the 2024 season, the 25-year-old completed 65.9 percent of his passes for 3,864 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He also rushed for 323 yards and five touchdowns.
It was a solid season for Purdy, but his breakout campaign came in the 2023 season. He finished fourth in MVP, completing 69.4 percent of his passes for 4,280 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns. Purdy also led the 49ers to the Super Bowl.
He also put together a solid career with Iowa State. In his senior season with the Cyclones, Purdy completed 71.7 percent of his passes for 3,188 yards, 19 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.
Purdy has put together quite the NFL career and is building a family off the field. He will look to have his best season yet with his wife and daughter watching.
