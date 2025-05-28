Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State Alum Tyrese Haliburton Broke 2 NBA Records in Pacers' Game 4 Win

Iowa State alum Tyrese Haliburton broke these two NBA record in the Pacers Game 4 win.

May 27, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after shooting a three point basket during the second quarter against the New York Knicks of game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
May 27, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after shooting a three point basket during the second quarter against the New York Knicks of game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Iowa State alum Tyrese Haliburton had an incredible Game 4 performance, breaking two NBA records. Haliburton became the first player in NBA history to have 30+ points, 15+ assists, 10+ rebounds, and zero turnovers in a playoff game.

Haliburton also became the fastest player since Magic Johnson to reach 500+ points, 150+ rebounds, and 250+ assists in their playoff career.

In the Game 4 win over the Knicks, Haliburton had 32 points, 12 rebounds, 15 assists, four steals, and zero turnovers. He shot 11-23 from the field and 5-12 from three.

The 25-year-old guard has quickly become one of the best young players in the league, as he continues to elevate his game in the playoffs.

Haliburton led the Pacers to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2024, but fell to the Boston Celtics in four games. In 2025, Haliburton and the Pacers have been even better, as he is now one win away from reaching the NBA Finals for the first time in his career.

The former Iowa State star is having a record-breaking playoff run, and he will look to close out the series in Game 5 at Madison Square Garden.

