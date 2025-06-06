Iowa State Alum Tyrese Haliburton Closing in on LeBron James in Wild Statistic
Iowa State alum Tyrese Haliburton hit a game-winning shot over Cason Wallace to give the Indiana Pacers a 1-0 lead over the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals.
Hitting clutch shots has become a common occurrence for Haliburton on this playoff run. Haliburton has hit four go-ahead or game-tying shots in this postseason, bringing his total up to five in his career.
He has now tied Reggie Miller for the second-most go-ahead or game-tying shots since the 1997 playoffs. The only player with more is LeBron James, who has eight.
Haliburton has led the Pacers on many clutch comebacks throughout the postseason, including in Game 1, as they trailed by as many as 15 in the fourth quarter.
“When I got off the bus, when I put on my shoes, I mean, there was never a disbelief as a group, honestly,” Haliburton said. “They have a lot of confidence in me to make that shot. I don’t know what you say about it, I just know that this group is a resilient group and we don’t give up until there is zero on the clock.”
The Iowa State alum continues to be clutch and is now three wins away from winning a championship.
