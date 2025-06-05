Iowa State Alum Tyrese Haliburton Set to Debut First Signature Shoe
In just under a year, former Iowa State star Tyrese Haliburton has built one of the most impressive résumés in basketball. The Cyclone legend captured Olympic gold in Paris, signed a blockbuster shoe deal with PUMA after parting ways with Nike, and now has the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Finals.
Adding to that whirlwind rise, Haliburton is set to debut his first-ever signature sneaker. It's an achievement that highlights both his growing star power and PUMA’s lightning-fast commitment after signing him at the start of the NBA season.
When the 2025 NBA Finals tip off, Haliburton will debut his first signature sneaker in Game 1 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Designed by renowned artist Salehe Bembury, the Hali 1s will be showcased in the “Hibiscus” colorway. It's a bold mix of pinks and burgundy that nods subtly to Iowa State’s iconic Cardinal Red. The low-cut silhouette features Haliburton’s globular logo on the tongue, Bembury’s signature fingerprint pattern on the midsole, and a raised PUMA logo beneath the collar.
If Haliburton can guide the Pacers to an upset over the Thunder, it’ll be another crowning achievement for the All-NBA guard and another win for Cyclone Nation, which has been watching his journey every step of the way.
However, no matter the outcome, the former Iowa State standout will be making moves in style, lacing up in a sneaker that carries both his name and some hues of the Cyclones' Cardinal Red when he guides the Pacers against the Thunder in the NBA Finals.