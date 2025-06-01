Iowa State Alum Tyrese Haliburton Fires Shot at Ben Stiller
Iowa State alum and Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton took a shot at actor and New York Knicks fan Ben Stiller after beating the Knicks in Game 6 to advance to the NBA Finals.
Before the game, Stiller replied to a post that showed Haliburton walking into Game 6 holding a duffel bag.
"Good thing he brought his duffel for the flight to NY," Stiller said.
After the Pacers' series-clinching win over New York, Haliburton responded.
"Nah, was to pack y’all up," Haliburton said.
Stiller may have talked trash throughout the series, but Haliburton and the Pacers got the better of the Knicks.
In the series, Haliburton averaged 21 points per game along with six rebounds and 10.5 assists per game. The 25-year-old guard shot 45.5 percent from the field and 32.7 percent from three.
In the closeout game, Haliburton had 21 points, six rebounds, 13 assists, three steals, and a block. He shot 9-17 from the field and 2-5 from behind the arc.
Haliburton and the Pacers will now take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals. The Iowa State alum has led Indiana on a historic run and deserves to talk trash after becoming Eastern Conference Champions.
