Iowa State Alum Tyrese Haliburton Has Touching Moment With Fan Before Game 4
Former Iowa State star Tyrese Haliburton met up with Hans Perez before Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Knicks.
Perez, a Pacers fan and firefighter, was hit by trash bags by New Yorkers after Game 6 of the Knicks-Celtics second-round series for wearing Haliburton's jersey.
After hearing about the incident, Haliburton appeared on the Pat McAfee Show to announce he will be flying Perez out for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
This was a great gesture by Haliburton, who is in the middle of a great playoff run. He has led the Pacers to a 2-1 lead over the Knicks in the Conference Finals and is two games away from making it to the NBA Finals for the first time in his career.
Haliburton is playing well in the Conference Finals, averaging 21.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 9.7 assists, and two steals per game. The 25-year-old floor general is shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 30 percent from three.
Haliburton is one of the best young players in the NBA, and it's nice to see he's looking out for the Pacers community with fans like Perez.
