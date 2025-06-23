Iowa State Alum Tyrese Haliburton Receives Devastating Injury Update
Iowa State alum and Indiana Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton has been diagnosed with a torn right Achilles tendon.
This was the expected injury after Haliburton went down in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. Haliburton had been playing through a calf strain since Game 5, but was gutting it out for his team to try and win the championship.
This is a devastating way to go out as Haliburton and the Pacers fell one game short of winning the title.
Haliburton had a phenomenal playoff run, hitting multiple game-winners and leading the Pacers to their first NBA Finals since 2000.
In the playoffs, Haliburton averaged 17.3 points per game along with 5.3 rebounds, 8.6 assists, and 1.3 steals. He shot 46.3 percent from the field and 34 percent from three.
He controlled the pace in games, setting up his teammates and sinking deep threes. With this playoff run under his belt, Haliburton has emerged as one of the best young stars in the NBA.
The Iowa State alum now has his 2025-26 season in jeopardy due to the Achilles tear, but he put together an incredible season. Hopefully, he can return to that level of play when he recovers from his injury.
Read More Iowa State Cyclones Coverage
MORE: Haliburton's Historic Playoff Run Ends in Heartbreak as Pacers Fall to Thunder
MORE: Iowa State Alum Tyrese Haliburton Suffers Achilles Injury in Game 7 of NBA Finals
MORE: Iowa State Cyclones Receive Devastating Injury News on Top Transfer
MORE: Former Iowa State Star Lands Major Prediction Amid Dicey NFL Situation
MORE: Iowa State Cyclones Reveal New Helmet Ahead of 2025 Season