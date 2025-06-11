Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State Alum Tyrese Haliburton Speaks Out About Being Clutch

Iowa State alum Tyrese Haliburton has shared what it's like to be a clutch player.

Ben Cooper

Jun 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) and forward Aaron Nesmith (23) celebrate after Haliburton makes the game winning shot as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) looks on during the fourth quarter during game one of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Iowa State alum and Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton has made a name for himself this postseason, hitting clutch shot after clutch shot.

Haliburton has hit four go-ahead or game-tying shots in the playoffs, proving he will make the shot when it matters most.

"If the moment is there I'm always ready," Haliburton said in an interview with ESPN.

Haliburton is having an incredible postseason, as he's led the Pacers to the NBA Finals. During their run, Haliburton and the Pacers have completed multiple improbable comebacks, with Haliburton consistently producing when it matters most.

In the 2025 playoffs, Haliburton is averaging 18.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 9.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. He is shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three.

These are solid numbers, but more importantly, Haliburton continues to show up in the clutch, even if he's having a subpar game.

The Iowa State alum has emerged as a superstar and one of the most clutch players in the league during this postseason run, and he will look to lead the Pacers to their first NBA title as the series with the Oklahoma City Thunder heads to Indiana tied at 1-1.

Published
Ben Cooper
BEN COOPER

Ben Cooper is a sports journalist. In addition to covering the NFL, college football and college basketball in the On SI Network, he writes for LakersAllDayEveryday and covers key stories around the NBA and NFL for ClutchPoints. Ben began his sports journalism career during high school and plans to become a reporter after graduating from California Lutheran University.

