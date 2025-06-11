Iowa State Alum Tyrese Haliburton Speaks Out About Being Clutch
Iowa State alum and Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton has made a name for himself this postseason, hitting clutch shot after clutch shot.
Haliburton has hit four go-ahead or game-tying shots in the playoffs, proving he will make the shot when it matters most.
"If the moment is there I'm always ready," Haliburton said in an interview with ESPN.
Haliburton is having an incredible postseason, as he's led the Pacers to the NBA Finals. During their run, Haliburton and the Pacers have completed multiple improbable comebacks, with Haliburton consistently producing when it matters most.
In the 2025 playoffs, Haliburton is averaging 18.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 9.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. He is shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three.
These are solid numbers, but more importantly, Haliburton continues to show up in the clutch, even if he's having a subpar game.
The Iowa State alum has emerged as a superstar and one of the most clutch players in the league during this postseason run, and he will look to lead the Pacers to their first NBA title as the series with the Oklahoma City Thunder heads to Indiana tied at 1-1.
