Iowa State Alum Tyrese Haliburton Suffers Achilles Injury in Game 7 of NBA Finals

Iowa State alum Tyrese Haliburton is out for the remainder of Game 7 with an injury.

Jun 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after suffering an injury during the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Iowa State alum and Indiana Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton has suffered an Achilles injury in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, per his father, John Haliburton.

Haliburton has been ruled out for the remainder of the game. He had been playing through a calf injury that he suffered in Game 5. He was impactful in 23 minutes in Game 6 despite the injury, and was off to a hot start in Game 7 with nine points in seven minutes, before going down.

This is an unfortunate injury for Haliburton, who was gutting it out for his team. Playing through an injury always comes with a risk, but Haliburton had claimed multiple times throughout the series that if he can walk, he can play.

The 25-year-old emerged as one of the NBA's best young players during this playoff run, leading the Pacers on a surprise run to the Finals. His team still has a chance to seal the deal for him and get Haliburton his first ring.

Regardless of the result, the Iowa State alum had an incredible season, and this injury does not diminish the remarkable playoff run he had.

