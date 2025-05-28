Iowa State Legend Tyrese Haliburton Closing in on Massive NBA Record
After carrying the Indiana Pacers to one win from reaching the 2025 NBA Finals, former Iowa State Cyclones legend Tyrese Haliburton keeps breaking records.
In Indiana's Game 4 130-121 win over the New York Knicks, Haliburton had his eleventh career game with over 15 assists and 0 turnovers. Those numbers put the former Cyclones star in rarified air, making him the third-greatest passer in NBA history, only behind Chris Paul (13) and John Stockton (14).
What makes Haliburton's spot in NBA history even more impressive is that it's only taken him five seasons to reach that mark. Everyone else on the list, from Stockton to Steve Nash and Muggsy Bogues, took over a decade to obtain these honors. So, for now, it seems like a matter of when, not if, Haliburton eclipses everyone and becomes the NBA's new No. 1.
The new ranking on this exclusive ladder came after Haliburton became the first player to have at least 30 points, 10 rebounds, 15 assists, and no turnovers in a playoff game since the 1977-78 season, when turnovers were first tracked. The only other players to reach those totals for points, rebounds, and assists in a playoff game are Oscar Robertson and Nikola Jokić.
“I’ll look at that later and reflect on that at a different time. For me, it’s just about winning,” Haliburton said after Game 4. “ I wanted to prove I could respond when my back is against the wall, my team’s back is against the wall. I feel like we responded the right way.
Moreover, in the first quarter alone, Haliburton scored 15+ points with 5+ assists and 5+ rebounds, the only player to achieve that after LeBron James in the play-by-play era. The former Iowa State star keeps rising to the occasion in the playoffs and will likely break a few more records before Indiana's playoff run is complete.