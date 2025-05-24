Iowa State Legend Tyrese Haliburton Speaks Out About Playoff Motivation with Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton has always thrived on being doubted. From his unheralded days at Iowa State to becoming the face of the Indiana Pacers’ playoff resurgence, the former Cyclone has weaponized skepticism and turned it into fuel.
With the Pacers now up 2-0 on the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals, Haliburton has delivered in a way that echoes his time in Ames, when he took the Big 12 by storm despite being an afterthought on recruiting boards.
"When the season starts, I'm like, 'I'm going to go now,'" Haliburton said to ESPN's Jamal Collier. "'I'm going to get back at y'all.'"
After a tough Olympic summer and a rocky start to the season, Haliburton admitted to hitting a low point. But through reflection and recovery, he rediscovered his edge.
The transformation began quietly, during a solo All-Star break trip to Mexico, and finished loudly, with Haliburton orchestrating game-winners against Milwaukee, Cleveland, and New York, all while silencing critics and invoking the ghost of Reggie Miller with a choking gesture at Madison Square Garden.
"Baptism by fire, almost," Haliburton said. "To do that and now be in these situations where obviously they matter on such a bigger scale is important for me. Experience is the best teacher."
Haliburton’s postseason numbers, 12-for-14 on clutch shots in the final two minutes, are historic. But it’s his mindset, forged in Hilton Coliseum and sharpened by setbacks, that defines his rise.
"I love external motivation," Haliburton told ESPN earlier in the playoffs. "Somebody's talking s--- about me, I want to know because I want to respond. I want to go back at them."
Now, Haliburton's not just responding. Instead, he’s rewriting Indiana’s playoff legacy, one dagger at a time. From Ames to Indy, the same truth remains the same. Tyrese Haliburton doesn’t just rise to the occasion; he hunts it, putting the team on his back with every big-time shot.