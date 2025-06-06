Iowa State's Tyrese Haliburton Takes NBA By Storm With Another Game-Winner
Iowa State alum and Indiana Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton hit a game winner to give the Pacers a 1-0 series lead over the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals.
The Thunder controlled the game throughout, but Haliburton and the Pacers stuck around and took over down the stretch.
Haliburton hit a mid-range shot with 0.3 seconds left in the game to give Indiana a 111-110 lead, icing the game.
In Game 1, Haliburton finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists on 6-13 shooting from the field and 2-7 from three.
While this was far from Haliburton's best game in the postseason, he made the shot when it mattered most.
Haliburton and the Pacers trailed by as many as 15 points, but they never wavered throughout the game. They have trailed by 15 points or more and come back to win in five games during this postseason.
Haliburton has hit four game-winning or game-tying shots in the final five seconds of the fourth quarter and overtime on this historic 2025 postseason run for the Pacers.
The Iowa State alum has become one of the NBA's next superstars, and he's proven throughout this playoff run that he's one of the most clutch players in the league.
