Jets' Breece Hall Sends Clear Message Before 2025 NFL Season
Former Iowa State star and New York Jets running back Breece Hall is ready to prove his value to the new front office regime.
"I wasn't drafted by them, I'm not their guy. I've got to prove it every day. It's always, 'he's got potential,' but I want to be the product," Hall said.
He is not expecting a contract extension until he proves his value. Hall was the 36th overall pick by the Jets in the 2022 draft.
In the 2024 season, Hall appeared in 16 games, rushing for 876 yards and five touchdowns. He also hauled in 57 receptions for 483 yards and three touchdowns.
The 24-year-old has been a solid running back for the Jets, but was dominant during his time with Iowa State. In his junior season with the Cyclones, Hall rushed for 1,464 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also had 36 receptions for 302 yards and three touchdowns. Hall was a two-time All-American and won the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year award in 2020 and 2021.
The Iowa State alum is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is ready to prove that he should be the long-term answer at running back for the Jets.
