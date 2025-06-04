LeBron James Doesn’t Hold Back on Iowa State Alum Tyrese Haliburton
Iowa State alum and Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton received major praise from LeBron James for leading the Pacers to the NBA Finals.
"You look at what's going on with the Pacers throughout the regular season and now throughout the postseason, you get it. You get why they are the team they are, and it starts with the head of the snake, and that's with Hali. You can gravitate and bring energy and love and run through a wall for certain guys, and he's a guy that you would do that for just because of how he plays the game," James said.
James, who was teammates with Haliburton during the 2024 Olympics, described Haliburton as a "great person."
"Hali is one of them ones. The success is not happening just because it just came out of the blue. It's happening because of Hali and that team. They're built perfectly for that group," James said.
Haliburton has been pivotal in the Pacers' run to the NBA Finals. Over the playoff run, Haliburton is averaging 18.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 9.8 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. He's shooting 46.6 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three.
The Iowa State alum has emerged as one of the NBA's best young stars during this playoff run, and he's getting the praise he deserves from legends like James.
