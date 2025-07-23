Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Attempted to Emulate Kobe Bryant After Achilles Injury
Indiana Pacers star and Iowa State alum Tyrese Haliburton suffered a torn Achilles in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. Following the injury, Haliburton tried to emulate legend Kobe Bryant.
"'Let me walk, Kobe walked. I'm walking.' So when I got up and went to take a step, there was no chance… So the fact that Kobe shot a free throw and walked off is unbelievable," Haliburton said.
Bryant famously tore his Achilles in 2013, but shot and made his two free throws before walking off the court.
While Haliburton wasn't able to walk off like Bryant, it doesn't diminish his incredible season. The 25-year-old guard led the Pacers to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2000.
In the 2025 season, Haliburton averaged 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 9.2 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. He shot 47.3 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from three.
Haliburton had an incredible postseason as well, averaging 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 8.6 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. He shot 46.3 percent from the floor and 34 percent from behind the arc.
The Iowa State alum hit clutch shot after clutch shot throughout the playoffs, leading the Pacers to one game shy of the NBA title. Haliburton will continue to rehab from his Achilles injury and return to the court in the 2026-27 season.
