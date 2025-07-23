Iowa State Cyclones

Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Attempted to Emulate Kobe Bryant After Achilles Injury

Indiana Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton shares how he tried to emulate Kobe Bryant following his Achilles injury.

Ben Cooper

Jun 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after suffering an injury during the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Jun 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after suffering an injury during the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Indiana Pacers star and Iowa State alum Tyrese Haliburton suffered a torn Achilles in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. Following the injury, Haliburton tried to emulate legend Kobe Bryant.

"'Let me walk, Kobe walked. I'm walking.' So when I got up and went to take a step, there was no chance… So the fact that Kobe shot a free throw and walked off is unbelievable," Haliburton said.

Bryant famously tore his Achilles in 2013, but shot and made his two free throws before walking off the court.

While Haliburton wasn't able to walk off like Bryant, it doesn't diminish his incredible season. The 25-year-old guard led the Pacers to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2000.

In the 2025 season, Haliburton averaged 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 9.2 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. He shot 47.3 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from three.

Haliburton had an incredible postseason as well, averaging 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 8.6 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. He shot 46.3 percent from the floor and 34 percent from behind the arc.

The Iowa State alum hit clutch shot after clutch shot throughout the playoffs, leading the Pacers to one game shy of the NBA title. Haliburton will continue to rehab from his Achilles injury and return to the court in the 2026-27 season.

Read More Iowa State Cyclones Coverage

MORE: CJ Stroud Speaks Out About His New Promising Iowa State Rookie Wide Receiver Duo

MORE: CFB Analyst Reveals Key Iowa State Cyclones' Game in 2025

MORE: Iowa State Cyclones Weapon Clearly on Transfer Watch

MORE: Former Iowa State Cyclones Star Receives Eye-Popping NFL Prediction

MORE: Former Iowa State Cyclones Star Treading on Dangerous Ground

Published
Ben Cooper
BEN COOPER

Ben Cooper is a sports journalist. In addition to covering the NFL, college football and college basketball in the On SI Network, he writes for LakersAllDayEveryday and covers key stories around the NBA and NFL for ClutchPoints. Ben began his sports journalism career during high school and plans to become a reporter after graduating from California Lutheran University.

Home/Cyclones in the Pros