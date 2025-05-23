Stephen A. Smith Reveals Strong Take on Iowa State's Tyrese Haliburton vs. Jalen Brunson
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has been getting plenty of heat lately after his comments regarding former Iowa State superstar Tyrese Haliburton.
Although Haliburton stunningly carried the Indiana Pacers against the New York Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Smith, a bitter Knicks fan, wasn't ready to crown Haliburton, saying, "Superstar status is reserved for the select few, and I don't view him that way."
However, after some time to reflect and debate Kendrick Perkins and Michael Wilbon on whether Haliburton is more clutch than Knicks superstar Jalen Brunson, Smith made a surprising revelation: He gave Haliburton his flowers.
"I disagree with Perk on this point," Smith said after Perkins admitted he'd rather have Brunson taking the last shot over Haliburton. "We're not talking about the fourth quarter. We're talking about clutch time. We're talking about the very, very last shot.
"... With a person within two to four feet away from you, that is classified as a tight defense. The best shooter in the postseason against tight defenses amongst guards is Christian Braun for the Nuggets at 58%. No. 2 was Tyrese Haliburton, at 47%. Brunson is at 45%.
"So, again, clutch time is different since you're talking about the last five minutes or so. But that last shot? After we've seen what he's done against Cleveland? When we saw what he's done against the New York Knicks? When we saw what he's done throughout these playoffs? Against Milwaukee? In these playoffs, Tyrese Haliburton has been money.
Calling Haliburton's playoff heroics money might be an understatement. Throughout the season, the Pacers have leaned on the former Cyclones superstar whenever the game has been tight. While Haliburton hasn't been perfect, he's still shooting 85.7% from the floor when trying to tie or take the lead. That's something only superstars can do, and, if Haliburton keeps this momentum going in Game 2 against the Knicks, perhaps Smith will finally admit that Haliburton is one of the NBA's very best.