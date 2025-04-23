Tyrese Haliburton overrated? Fellow NBA players appear to feel that way
The Athletic recently did an anonymous poll to determine certain titles for current NBA players. And not to the surprise of many, former Iowa State star Tyrese Haliburton was named.
However, the honor Haliburton received was quite surprising. Nearly 15 percent of those who took part in the voting tabbed Haliburton as the NBA’s most overrated player.
Haliburton is having another career year, averaging nearly 20 points and 10 assists per game. He has the Indiana Pacers back in the NBA playoffs.
The poll, which is done yearly, included 158 players and at least one from each team. While Haliburton’s numbers all went down from last year when the Pacers reached the finals of the NBA Cup, they were all pretty strong in terms of the top guards in the league.
Haliburton was also named on just over three percent of the ballots last year. This season, he topped Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Trae Young from the Atlanta Hawks.
Cade Cunningham, star of the Detroit Pistons, was voted most underrated.