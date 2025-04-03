As NFL Draft nears, Jayden Higgins inches closer and closer to first round
Jayden Higgins entered the pre-draft stage of the offseason looking to go somewhere around the third or fourth round. Now, the former Iowa State wide receivers find himself inching closer and closer to hearing his name called in the first.
Higgins is tabbed to go to the New Orleans Saints with pick No. 40 in the second round. That is according to the latest mock NFL Draft from ESPN.
The site writes regarding Higgins to New Orleans that the Saints “need a receiver who brings more size and speed to the table than their current corps, and Higgins has plenty of both.
“He’s 6-foot-4 and ran a 4.47 in the 40-yard dash at the combine, traits that helped him to 1,183 yards and nine scores last season.”
Higgins also earned a breakout video with his selection on the site.
If the predictions are true, he would be the sixth wide receiver selected, with four of those going in the opening round.