Iowa State HC Matt Campbell Sends Strong Message About 2025 Team
At Big 12 Media Days on Tuesday, Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell revealed his top players opted to stay together in Ames for the 2025 season instead of chasing bigger paydays.
"Our top 20 guys took a pay cut to come back to Iowa State," Campbell told ESPN's Pete Thamel. The Cyclones' coach revealed many of his players had more lucrative offers but chose to prioritize continuity and team chemistry over financial incentives.
Last season, Iowa State posted its first 11-win campaign in program history, finishing 7-2 in Big 12 play before falling to Arizona State in the conference title game. The Cyclones then rallied from a second-half deficit to defeat No. 15 Miami in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.
Campbell's core returning group includes quarterback Rocco Becht, who earned All-Big 12 honorable mention honors after passing for over 3,500 yards and 25 touchdowns last season. The 2025 redshirt junior announced his plans to return to Ames prior to the Cyclones' bowl game.
Campbell, entering his tenth season, has long emphasized culture over recruiting rankings or financial clout. Despite other programs having greater financial resources to recruit high-profile transfers, Iowa State has demonstrated that stability and a shared purpose can be enough to maintain success.
Campbell is a three-time Big 12 Coach of the Year, and holds Iowa State’s records for both most career wins and highest winning percentage as a head coach.