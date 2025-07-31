Iowa State QB Reveals Expectations For Himself During 2025 Season
As the 2025 college football season quickly approaches, Iowa State Cyclones' quarterback Rocco Becht has high expectations for himself prior to the opening kickoff.
When asked about the quarterback ratings on social media, Becht told KCRG.com that he wants to be the best in the Big 12 Conference this season.
"I want to be the best [quarterback] in the conference," Becht told KCRG.com. "Honestly, I don't really see all those rankings. A lot of people send the rankings to me, which I don't like because I don't like looking at all that stuff. It's cool to see my name up there, but honestly, like I said, I'm trying to be the best I can be for this team."
Since becoming the Cyclones' starting quarterback in 2023, Becht has proven to be well-rounded playermaker for Campbell and the program. The Wesley Chapel, FL native threw for over 6,500 passing yards and 48 touchdowns over the course of the past two seasons at Iowa State. In addition to his success through the air, Becht was able to use his legs a lot more in 2024, as he rushed for 318 yards and eight touchdowns last season.
The biggest challenge for Becht and the Cyclones offense this season will be trying to replace the production of both wide receivers Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, who were both selected by the Houston Texans in the 2025 NFL Draft. The duo was the focal point of the program's offense, combining for 2,377 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns in 2024.
