Jayden Higgins, Jaylin Noel Share Top Iowa State Award
Iowa State University made history today as former wide receivers Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel were named co-recipients of the prestigious Gary Thompson Iowa State Male Athlete of the Year award.
The announcement marks the first time in the Iowa State Cyclones history that two teammates have shared the title, a fitting tribute to the pair of receivers who became one of the most electric duos in college football.
The award recognizes the impact both players had on the Cyclones' program, particularly during their final season, when the pair combined for 2,377 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns.
After Higgins and Noel's impressive 2024 performances at Iowa State, both players were selected by the Houston Texans in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Texans first drafted Higgins with the 34th overall section and then Noel in the following round with pick No. 79.
Higgins made additional history by becoming the first second-round NFL draft pick to sign a fully guaranteed contract, securing a four-year deal worth $11.7 million shortly after the draft.
During his two seasons at Iowa State, Higgins amassed 140 catches for 2,166 receiving yards and 15 scores, and his eight 100-yard receiving games are the third most in school history.
Noel—a two-time team captain for the Cyclones—tallied 80 receptions for nearly 1,200 yards and eight touchdowns in 2024. Noel finished his college career with 245 receptions, 2,855 receiving yards, and 18 touchdown catches.
Noel caught at least one pass in each of his final 46 games, which is the second-longest reception streak in Cyclones history.