Live updates, score: Iowa State vs. Kansas State in Big 12 football championship game
The Iowa State football team plays for the first Big 12 Conference championship in program history on Saturday.
Following a three-game win streak to end the season, the No. 16 Cyclones (10-2) get their second shot at the league title when they take on No. 15 Arizona State (10-2).
Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. central time from AT&T Stadium just outside of Dallas, Texas. The game will air live on ABC.
Check out our live updates with in-game analysis and big-play highlights from Iowa State vs. Arizona State in the Big 12 Conference championship game:
(Refresh for the latest updates)
Pregame Updates
Iowa State and Arizona State have arrived at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, and both ar ready for war. The Cyclones and Sun Devils have both defied preseason predictions, as Iowa State was picked in the middle of the pack while Arizona State was dead-last.
More Iowa State & Big 12 Analysis
* Latest betting odds, trends for Big 12 title game between Iowa State, Arizona State
* Arizona State with nothing but respect for Matt Campbell
* Keys to victory for Iowa State vs. Arizona State
* Bowl projections for the Big 12 Conference
* Iowa State climbs the latest Coaches Poll Top 25
* Rocco Becht credits 2023 loss with driving Iowa State
* How to watch Iowa State vs. Arizona State for Big 12 title