Newest Houston Texan, ex-Iowa State Cyclone ready to test himself vs. the best
For Jaylin Noel, the idea of going against one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL excites him. But he had no thought it would actually be happening in practice.
Noel, a former Iowa State standout, was selected in the second round by the Houston Texans in the recent NFL Draft. Back in February, Noel was asked who he wanted to match his skills against that was currently in the NFL secondary.
“I would say Derek Stingley,” Noel told Roundtable Sports Network (thanks to House of Houston for the comments). “I would say he’s probably top two corners in the league right now.”
Stingley just so happens to be Noel’s newest teammate, as the former LSU star leads the Houston defense. The official social media account of the Texans dug up the clip, to which both Noel and Stingley took notice.
Noel is coming off a season in which he put his name on the map, catching 80 passes for almost 1,200 yards and eight touchdowns. That, along with a strong performance at the Senior Bowl, helped elevate him into the second round as one of the top wide receivers selected.
Stingley has turned himself into an elite cornerback. Drafted No. 3 overall in 2022, the 23-year-old ranked among the top players in the nFL with an overall grade of 80.4 from Pro Football Focus last season.
Noel will have some backup testing Stingley and his other new teammates, as former Iowa State receiver Jayden Higgins was picked by the Texans later in the draft.