Big 12 men’s basketball will feature plenty of new faces in 2025-26
The Big 12 Conference had a strong 2024-25 season, as Houston reached the national championship and several others made the NCAA Tournament.
But the coming 2025-26 season will present an opportunity for many new players to shine, as nobody in the league returns the bulk of their scoring from a year ago.
That includes Iowa State, as the Cyclones must replace the production from players such as leading scorer Curtis Jones and Keshon Gilbert. TJ Otzelberger’s squad does boast Joshua Jefferson, Milan Momcilovic and Tamin Lipsey back in the fold to go along with a nice group of transfer additions.
Jefferson was third on the team at 13 points per game with Momcilovic adding 11.5 and Lipsey 10.6. Nate Heise could be one of the returnees to see more action, as his minutes increased once Gilbert was ruled out for the season.
Heise, a sharp-shooter, averaged just over five points per game and was fourth with 27 made 3-pointers.
According to 247sports, Iowa State has over 47 percent of its scoring and more than 50 percent of its minutes played returning, giving them a hand-up in terms of other Big 12 teams.
Houston, the two-time defending league champions, returns just under 24 percent of scoring and minutes, while Kansas, who took a major step back, has just eight percent back.