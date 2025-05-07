Cyclones in the NBA: Tyrese Haliburton stuns Cleveland, gives Pacers 2-0 lead
Maybe Tyrese Haliburton is really feeding off all that talk of him being the most overrated player in the NBA.
After sending the Milwaukee Bucks packing with a game-winner last week, Haliburton, a former Iowa State standout, gave the Indiana Pacers a 2-0 series lead over the top-seed Cleveland Cavaliers Tuesday night with another winning shot.
Haliburton hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key with the Pacers down, 119-117. The bucket went down with just a second left.
Indiana outscored Cleveland over the final 12 minutes, 36-21, erasing what was once a 32-15 deficit. Haliburton finished with 19 points, nine rebounds, four assists and a blocked shot, making both of his 3-point attempts.
The series now shifts to Indiana, where the Pacers went 30-12 this season.