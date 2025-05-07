Cyclones in the NBA: Tyrese Haliburton stuns Cleveland, gives Pacers 2-0 lead

Iowa State Cyclones

Tyrese Haliburton hit a game-winning 3-pointer to give the Indiana Pacers a 2-0 lead on the Cleveland Cavaliers Tuesday night.
Maybe Tyrese Haliburton is really feeding off all that talk of him being the most overrated player in the NBA.

After sending the Milwaukee Bucks packing with a game-winner last week, Haliburton, a former Iowa State standout, gave the Indiana Pacers a 2-0 series lead over the top-seed Cleveland Cavaliers Tuesday night with another winning shot.

Haliburton hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key with the Pacers down, 119-117. The bucket went down with just a second left.

Indiana outscored Cleveland over the final 12 minutes, 36-21, erasing what was once a 32-15 deficit. Haliburton finished with 19 points, nine rebounds, four assists and a blocked shot, making both of his 3-point attempts.

The series now shifts to Indiana, where the Pacers went 30-12 this season.

