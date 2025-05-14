Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State basketball adds big non-conference matchup with SEC team

Iowa State will take on Mississippi State this November in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Dana Becker

Milan Momcilovic and Iowa State will take on Mississippi State during the 2025-26 season.
Milan Momcilovic and Iowa State will take on Mississippi State during the 2025-26 season. / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The Iowa State men’s basketball team has added an exciting non-conference contest to the 2025-26 schedule.

The Cyclones will face SEC program Mississippi State on Monday, November 10. The game will take place from the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

It marks the first Iowa State trip to Sioux Falls since the season opener to the 2015-16 season.

Both the Cyclones and Bulldogs were NCAA Tournament qualifiers this past year. While Iowa State reached the second round, Mississippi State fell to Big 12 school Baylor in the first, 75-72.

The Bulldogs went 21-13 overall and were 8-10 in the conference.

Iowa State and Mississippi State have met three time previously, with the Bulldogs posting wins in all three. The last came in 2021 as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge, with Mississippi State winning, 95-56.

The other two meetings came in 1979 and 1978.

More Iowa State Cyclones News

feed

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

Home/Latest News