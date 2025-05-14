Iowa State basketball adds big non-conference matchup with SEC team
The Iowa State men’s basketball team has added an exciting non-conference contest to the 2025-26 schedule.
The Cyclones will face SEC program Mississippi State on Monday, November 10. The game will take place from the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
It marks the first Iowa State trip to Sioux Falls since the season opener to the 2015-16 season.
Both the Cyclones and Bulldogs were NCAA Tournament qualifiers this past year. While Iowa State reached the second round, Mississippi State fell to Big 12 school Baylor in the first, 75-72.
The Bulldogs went 21-13 overall and were 8-10 in the conference.
Iowa State and Mississippi State have met three time previously, with the Bulldogs posting wins in all three. The last came in 2021 as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge, with Mississippi State winning, 95-56.
The other two meetings came in 1979 and 1978.