Iowa State softball lands program-record four players on all-Big 12 teams

Iowa State has twice before received four all-Big 12 nominations in softball

Dana Becker

Iowa State's Jessie Clemons was named unanimous first team all-Big 12.
For the third time in program history, the Iowa State softball team received four nominations for all-Big 12 Conference.

The Cyclones had four individuals make the all-league teams in 2022 and again a year later.

Jessie Clemons was a unanimous first team selection to lead the way, becoming the first Iowa State player to receive first team status since Sami Williams in 2021. She is also the first unanimous selection since Williams did it in 2017.

Clemons hit a team-leading .373 with 13 doubles while tying for the lead with 63 hits and 36 RBI. She ranked in the Top 15 in the conference in average, runs, hits, doubles and RBI.

Sereniti Trice and Tatum Johnson both were second team picks with Karlee Ford joining Clemons and Trice on the all-freshman squad. The three selections to that team are the most in program history.

Iowa State begins play in the Big 12 Championship on Thursday against the winner of Houston and BYU at 7:30 p.m. live on ESPN+ from Oklahoma City.

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

