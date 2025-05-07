Iowa State softball lands program-record four players on all-Big 12 teams
For the third time in program history, the Iowa State softball team received four nominations for all-Big 12 Conference.
The Cyclones had four individuals make the all-league teams in 2022 and again a year later.
Jessie Clemons was a unanimous first team selection to lead the way, becoming the first Iowa State player to receive first team status since Sami Williams in 2021. She is also the first unanimous selection since Williams did it in 2017.
Clemons hit a team-leading .373 with 13 doubles while tying for the lead with 63 hits and 36 RBI. She ranked in the Top 15 in the conference in average, runs, hits, doubles and RBI.
Sereniti Trice and Tatum Johnson both were second team picks with Karlee Ford joining Clemons and Trice on the all-freshman squad. The three selections to that team are the most in program history.
Iowa State begins play in the Big 12 Championship on Thursday against the winner of Houston and BYU at 7:30 p.m. live on ESPN+ from Oklahoma City.