Iowa State softball storms into next round at Big 12 Championship

Iowa State doubles up on BYU, 4-2, advances at Big 12 Championship
The Iowa State softball team secured a spot in Friday’s Big 12 Championship semifinals with a 4-2 win over BYU in Oklahoma City Thursday night.
The contest was the fourth and final quarterfinal of the day, as the Cyclones now advance to meet Arizona. That game is set for 5:30 p.m. CT as the Wildcats advanced with a victory over UCF.
In the other semifinal, Arizona State takes on top-seed Texas Tech. The winners play Saturday for the league title.
Leading 3-1, Tatum Johnson gave Iowa State an insurance run with a solo home run in the fifth. An inning prior, McKenna Andrew sent a two-run shot over the wall in center, breaking a 1-1 tie.
During the regular season, the Cyclones and Arizona did not match up.
